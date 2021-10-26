Greensboro, NC, Oct. 31, 2021 – Eat, drink, and be scary! World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, known for its unparalleled beer selection, mouthwatering menu offerings and unique entertainment, will host a Spooktacular Sunday Scaries brunch event on Halloween, Sun., Oct. 31. Guests will be able to sink their fangs into delicious spooky-themed menu items,including Pumpkin Pancakes (pumpkin-infused sweet cream pancakes topped with pumpkin spiced whipped cream, candy pumpkins and served with Bourbon maple syrup and powdered sugar); Halloween Hash (crispy potatoes, tossed with onions and peppers, applewood smoked bacon and scallions, topped with three-Jalapeno cheddar sausage “Octopuses” and hollandaise); Eyeball Poppers (fresh-baked vanilla glazed eyeball donuts) and much more. World of Beer will also offer a specialty cocktail menu, which will feature a Bloody Mimosa (Blood Orange Puree, OJ and Sparkling Wine); Sunday Scaries (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Aperol, Orange Juice and Ginger Beer); and Cherry Boo-ze Shooter (Effen Black Cherry Vodka, Raspberry Liqueur and Tart Cherry); and more!
World of Beer Bar & Kitchen Greensboro
1310 Westover Terrace - Greensboro, NC
(336) 897-0031
For more information, please visit https://worldofbeer.com/sunday-scaries-brunch.
About World of Beer Bar & Kitchen (WOB)
World of Beer was founded in 2007 by two best friends in Tampa, Fla. who wanted to create a welcoming place where friends could gather, drink, eat and explore. WOB, the original craft beer bar, boasts hundreds of beers and rotating taps at each location along with signature food menus specifically designed to enhance the flavor of beers. World of Beer has grown to a global franchise with 50+ locations in the United States and China. For more information, visit www.worldofbeer.com.
