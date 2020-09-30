Join in to help end childhood cancer!
Greensboro, NC (October 1, 2020) – World of Beer Bar & Kitchen has teamed up with National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and Sam Adams as we raise funds to find a cure for childhood cancer. From October 1st to December 31st, WOB will donate $1 for the sale of every featured select draft beer at participating stores.
“We are honored to partner with National Pediatric Cancer Foundation on our WOB Gives Back Program,” said James Buell, Chief Brand & Innovations Officer. “We hope to help eradicate this terrible disease and help NCPF continue to give back hope of a treatment to patients and families nationwide. Help us as we raise funds to eliminate childhood cancer.”
Based out of Tampa, FL, The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. Since 1991, NPCF has funded $27 million to research and partner with 26 hospitals nationwide. For 9 years in a row, NPCF has received the highest rating on Charity Navigator, putting them in the top 3% of all charities nationwide.
To learn more about NPCF research projects and trials, visit https://nationalpcf.org/research/projects/.
About World of Beer Bar & Kitchen (WOB)
World of Beer was founded in 2007 by two best friends in Tampa, Fla. who wanted to create a welcoming place where friends could gather, drink, eat and explore. WOB, the original craft beer bar, boasts hundreds of beers and rotating taps at each location along with signature food menus specifically designed to enhance the flavor of beers. World of Beer has grown to a global franchise with 50+ locations in the United States and China. For more information, visit www.worldofbeer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.