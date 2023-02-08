Greensboro, NC - Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone, but the brunch at WOB Bar & Kitchen sure is! On Sat., Feb. 18 and Sun., Feb. 19, WOB Bar & Kitchen, known for its unparalleled beer selection, mouthwatering menu offerings and unique entertainment, will host its Love Sucks brunch event, where all guests are welcome to eat their hearts out and forget all about that annoying Hallmark holiday.
The event will take place a multiple WOB locations including the Greensboro, 1310 Westover Terrace.
The Love Sucks themed menu will feature items like Pink Strawberry Waffles (two pink fresh-baked waffles topped with fresh strawberries, drizzled with Nutella, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles and served with warm maple-bourbon syrup); Broken Heart Flatbread (heart-shaped artisan flatbread topped with jalapeno cheddar sausage, scrambeled eggs, bacon, pepperjack cheese, roasted tomatoes and baked to perfection, with scallions and a drizzle of hollandaise sauce); Country Fried Love (tender flat iron steak pounded thin, breaded, fried crisp and smothered in white pepper gravy, served atop breakfast potatoes, with a warm buttermilk biscuit and three slices of applewood bacon); and Banana Split Parfait (fresh strawberries, blueberries and vanilla Greek yogurt served atop a split banana, finished with crunchy almond granola, peanut butter and honey drizzle); and much more!
WOB will also offer a specialty cocktail menu, which will include Cupid’s Cocktail (Cruzan Aged Light Rum, fresh lime juice, mint, grenadine and club soda); XOXO Mule (Espolòn Blanco, tart cherry syrup, fresh lime juice and Q Ginger Beer); and Chocolate Kiss Shot (New Amsterdam Vodka, Bailey’s Irish Cream and chocolate sauce); and more.
For more information, please call WOB Bar & Kitchen or visit https://worldofbeer.com/love-sucks-brunch/.
