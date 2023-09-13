Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance is excited to share, as part of our 40th season, our upcoming mainstage holiday shows for “Absolutely Everybody!” You don’t want to miss these entertaining shows playing at our beautiful Ihrie Theatre on W 6th Street in downtown Winston-Salem! Grab our popular show themed cocktail and snacks at our concessions and enjoy a big city theatre experience here in our own town.
Are you a fan of the kooky and creepy? Join us at the graveyard with everyone's favorite family, “The Addams Family” September 15-24. Continuing with the spooky season theme, we’ve got our seventh visit to Transylvania for “The Rocky Horror Show”. Pick up your participation bag and see Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter live on stage October 26-30! Playing November 9-13 is an out of this world laugh with “Return to the Forbidden Planet”, a rockin’ show featuring some of your favorite hits from the 60s! Closing out the holiday season is “Annie Warbucks”, the feel-good sequel to “Annie”. See how Annie completes her new family by playing matchmaker for Daddy Warbucks on stage December 8-17. Great for the whole family!
Mixed throughout our main stage events are some more featured shows that may catch your eye. In October we have “Halloween: The Musical”, a campy parody based on the 1978 horror film. Also in December is a staged-concert “Quilt: A Musical Celebration Book” in celebration and honor of World Aids Day. Finishing the busy month of December is “Christmas with the Crawfords”. Based on the actual Christmas Eve live radio broadcast of the Crawford family from their Brentwood mansion in the late 1940s.
For tickets, dates, and more information visit our website: theatrealliance.ws
For box office inquiries: 336-723-7777
