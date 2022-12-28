Walking distance from Winston-Salem’s downtown, West End’s Burke Street and its businesses continue to grow and enrich the thriving City of Arts and Innovation. This past October, the neighborhood welcomed The Powder Room, a much-needed local café now serving an exquisite selection of coffee, wine, spirits, and even breakfast and lunch. Brought to the West End neighborhood by Anne Rainey Rokahr, also the business owner of The Snob Shop and Trouvaille Home, the café has quickly established itself as part of Burke Street’s local culture.
From her time as a Wiley Middle School student, Rokahr continues to cherish vivid memories of running across Hanes Park after school to her job at the Snob Shop, a consignment store then on West End Boulevard. “That has always been my favorite job, it felt like Divine Providence,” said Rokahr. “It was always such a core of who I was.” Upon leaving for college, she went on to become a successful and world-renowned film and commercial producer, and not long after returning home years later, she didn’t think twice when the opportunity arose to purchase the shop.
Managing it full-time for about four or five years, the consignment shop continued to grow and inspire Rokahr, leading her to open another business, Trouvaille Home. “I got this idea that I wanted to have a shop that had new furniture as well as antiques and vintage, where everything was curated and it was not like a consignment shop,” said Rokahr. Intending for Trouvaille Home to only be a furniture store, she began getting requests from clients for her to decorate their homes, which was never part of the plan.
“A business will tell you what it wants to be, and that shop wanted to be an interior design shop,” said Rohkar. “You have to be flexible, you have to listen to your customer, and respond, give them what they want.” Once she had Trouvaille Home up and running as a residential and commercial interior design firm and furnishing store, she focused on finding a new home for the Snob Shop, which had started bursting at the seams. She co-purchased the building she moved the Snob Shop into and having always loved hospitality, kept in the back of her mind that Burke Street was missing a coffee shop of sorts.
Rokahr had a very specific idea of what she wanted to present with the Powder Room and was set on covering all the food categories while ensuring all menu items were equally as good. Bringing award-winning chef Adam Barnet on board, Barnet dove into developing Rokahr’s vision of having something for everyone in West End’s daytime neighborhood scene. The Powder Room’s light bites for breakfast and lunch range from scrumptious parfaits assembled from granola made in-house to frittatas, salads, and appetizers, all with vegan, gluten-free, and even dairy-free options.
Clients coming through the door are guaranteed a healthy meal, and even the sweeter side of the menu is designed to support a balanced diet. Cookies are made with just the right amount of sweetness and have a minimum of 20 grams of protein, again, offering gluten-free options. The Powder Room Power Cookie, for instance, is a medley of oats, dried blueberries, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and flax seeds. The Chickpea hummus, made from scratch by Barnet himself, has quickly become a favorite among the store’s perfectly sized appetizers or nibbles. “He is a true French chef,” said Rokahr, “His flavor profiles are perfect.”
Beverage and service manager, Gwendolyn Hartless, with her expertise in coffee, liquor, wines, and non-alcoholic beverages, has also been a huge asset to the Powder Room’s initial success. Since the cafe’s opening, Hartless has led wine tastings, all of which have been successful and accessible to the many young people in the area learning about wine. “I call her a new category of person,” said Rohkar. “She really knows what she’s doing.”
All wine tastings are free to the public to ensure the Powder Room is available to the entire community, and any donations collected during these events are forwarded to non-profits specifically paired with the tastings to support them. In addition to regular business hours, the Powder Room is also available for private events during the evenings and all day on Sundays. A very tongue-in-cheek space with a little nod to the 80s, the café looks to provide a safe and fun space for clients getting off of their third shifts jobs as well.
“Everything is so serious now,” said Rokahr. “We wanted to create something fun and not dreary.” With so many memories of growing up in a cool and even edgy Winston-Salem, she hopes to bring that fun back. She may have been gone for many years, but Rokahr always knew she wanted to return, and is grateful that she did. She would have never been able to open the Powder Room or any of her other businesses in a place like New York City the way she has done here. “I love North Carolina. I love Winston-Salem. You can make your own opportunities here,” she said.
While Rohkar and her team have made it a point not to advertise any of her businesses, she does have a marketing budget from which she uses its entirety to support nonprofits throughout the community. “The worst thing that can happen to you is growing too fast,” she said, “Controlled growth is what we are after. Every step we take we want to make it perfect, not have to go back and change it.” With a heavily educated and high-quality staff, Rohkar could not be more proud of the café’s team and work environment.
The Powder Room has recently begun serving a variety of in-house-made biscuits on Saturdays, which have sold out every single time. Accompanied by jams made out of fresh fruits or a choice of protein, the café will continue this new tradition as it continues to explore and discover what its customers love and want. While Rohkar is hopeful the café will contribute to Burke Street becoming a walking district where people venture out to shop, eat, or even just spend the day, there is no doubt that the Powder Room will quickly become a Winston-Salem staple.
DALIA RAZO is a bilingual journalist, fine arts educator, and doctoral student at UNCG.
