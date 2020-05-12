The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market will reopen Saturday, May 16. The market will be located at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and will be held each Saturday from 6 am to 1 pm. The market will take place outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed and we encourage anyone with an underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick not to attend the market. Market staff encourage pre-ordering and vendors are working hard to keep personal contact to a minimum.
The following vendors will be selling at the market: Allen Farm, Dunning Farm, Grace Meadow Farm, Hillcrest Farm, James Farm, Jillies Jams, Jugo Bar, Lisa’s Homemade Baked Goods, Magic Beans Coffee, Mill River Farm, Mockwood Farm, Pepper Man, Saura Creek, Sungold Farms, Tedder Farms, The Philospher’s Garden. The market will be accepting SNAP/EBT.
The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds has worked with City staff to create guidelines on the safest way to reopen the market. All patrons of the market will be required to wear a mask or face covering. The market will be one way for all foot traffic. Vendor’s tables will be spaced more than 6ft apart. Staff will be onsite to monitor and control the number of people allowed in the market at any one time, and will make sure we can easily maintain social distancing at all times. All patrons attending the market are encouraged to place a preorder from our vendors before the market for pickup on Saturday, a list of vendors and preorder information will be available at WSFairgrounds.com
WHEN: May 16, 2020 6:00 am – 1:00 pm
WHERE: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds
WHO: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmer’s Market
Visit www.wsfairgrounds.com for a full list of events and for more information.
