Fans will be able to drive-thru and pick-up hot dogs at Truist Stadium
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March 2, 2021) – On Monday, March 15, the Winston-Salem Dash will once again begin providing the community with free hot dogs though their Free Hot Dog Giveaway, presented by Truist.
The promotion is limited to 300 vehicles. Each vehicle will receive two hot dogs and condiment packets. Fans must register in advance by emailing amanda.dove@wsdash.com.Vehicles enter through Truist Stadium’s main entrance from Broad Street and unregistered vehicles will be turned away. Food service will run from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Dash staff members will follow all CDC and State Health recommendations for food preparation and customer interactions during the giveaways.
The Winston-Salem Dash 2021 season will begin on Tuesday, May 4 at home against the Rome Braves.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 orvisit www.wsdash.com.
