Wine dinner by Café Pasta and Etruscan Imports

I have attended a lot of wine dinners. They are always informative and enjoyable. You get acquainted with some wines you might otherwise not have experienced, you learn how the grapes are grown, how the wines are made, and often gain a bit of knowledge about the people involved — the owners of the property and the winemaker, for example.
Over the years, my wife and I developed two issues that somewhat undermined the experiences, though. Often, the presenters just talked too much. And these dinners have often been pretty expensive. So, when I started hosting wine dinners myself, I tried to develop some guidelines that would make them more enjoyable without diminishing the educational experience. My motto: less talk, more wine, and solid value.
On November 16, I will be hosting a wine dinner at Café Pasta (cafepasta.com) featuring wines from Etruscan Imports (etruscanimports.com). Etruscan Imports is a relatively new vendor, featuring wines primarily from Italy, plus some from Eastern Europe- direct imports that have never been available in this area (or even in the United States) until recently. Their wines come from smaller producers, usually family-owned, all natural, or organic. Etruscan’s motto: “Discover the natural difference and forget chemicals and fillers forever.”
The variety of grapes used to make the wines will be new to most guests. My wife and I spent two weeks (several years ago) touring wineries in Italy, and we were fascinated by varietals we had never even heard of before.
I like to construct menus and wine pairings that work off the restaurant’s menu, so that although the experience is new, if you enjoy it, you can repeat it on a return visit. Portions will be tapas-sized, with one or more wines paired with five courses.
Upon arrival, we’ll start with Spinach and Artichoke Dip. The flavors of the spinach and the brightness of the artichokes pair well with something bubbly-sparkly, so I chose a prosecco: DOC Prosecco Treviso from Salomon Francesco winery (terriero.com/what), made from the Glera grape grown in the Venice region.
We’ll move on to Seafood Risotto, a mellow concoction that responds well to tropical flavors. DOC Soave Il Selese from the Stefanini winery (istefanini.it/en), a white wine based on the Garganega grape, is the wine pairing for this course. It also comes from the Venice region. Garganega is known for aromas and flavors that evoke white flowers and almonds; it is medium-bodied and smooth with a pleasant mineral finish.
I have several personal favorite dishes at Café Pasta. One of them is their homemade Sausage. Bold, smoky flavors emerge, with solid undergirding from sauteed onions and bell peppers. With this, I want a red wine that will stand up to the grilled sausage and enhance it. So we’ll go with IGT Salento Primitivo Bonsegna Azienda (vinibonsegna.it/index.php/en/cantina), from the Puglia region. Primitivo is the varietal that in the U.S. is known as Zinfandel. I love the intense, briery fruit forward impact of this wine.
Spaghetti Bolognese — pasta with tomato-meat sauce and Italian herbs — is a classic. Guests will recognize the Chianti region, but the wine for this course is a Corvina — Chianti Ilangi, IGT Verona Provolo Azienda (agriturismovillailangi.it). Chianti soil and climate characteristics appear in notes of dried cherry within vibrant acidity.
Servers will also pour a second wine with this course, Rosso Veneto Gino, a blend of Corvina (60%), Rondinella (20%), and Corvinone (20%) from the Provolo family winery (viniprovolo.com/ENG/). This is an intense wine, with aromas of ripe red fruits, blackberries, black currants, and aromatic herbs, plus hints of leather.
Café Pasta is justifiably famous for its Lasagne, a family recipe that I have consistently ranked among the best. To go with this, I chose another Provolo wine, Ripasso Tenuta Ca’Nove DOC Valpolicella, a blend of Corvina (60%) and Rondinella (20%) wines, evoking ripe red fruit, cherries, and hints of vanilla. “Ripasso” translates “re-pass.” This wine is given a second fermentation using dried skins, significantly increasing the complexity of flavors.
The other wine with this course is also a big one, Petrucco winery’s (vinipetrucco.it) Reserve Merlot Toscana IGT Villa Ilangi, from Tuscany. It is a blend of Sangiovese (70%), traditional in Tuscany, plus Merlot (30%), which softens the tart edge that is often found in Sangiovese.
If you don’t recognize all the terms in the wine names, don’t worry about it. I’ll explain. That’s part of the “educational” aspect of the evening. And I promise not to talk too much!
Seating is limited. Cost is $50 per person. That’s the lowest I’ve seen in a long time for a wine dinner, especially one with five courses and seven wines! Call 336-272-1308 to make your reservation. All the wines will be available for purchase at special, this-evening-only prices.
