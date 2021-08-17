MOUNT AIRY, N.C. – New participants and longtime favorites come together for the 11th Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival in downtown Mount Airy, Saturday, Aug. 28.
After a cancelation in 2020 and postponement earlier this year due to the pandemic, Budbreak once again fills Main Street with wine, beer, food and music for a day of fun and entertainment.
The boutique festival showcases 15 of the top wineries and breweries in the region. Newcomers this year include Catawba Farms winery and brewery of Newton; Golden Road Vineyards of State Road; Hidden Vineyard of Dobson; Midsummer Brewing of Westfield; and Stardust Cellars of Wilkesboro. Stardust serves both wine and mead, which is a first for the festival.
“All the vendors and attendees I’ve talked with are so excited to be back in Mount Airy,” says festival director Bob Meinecke. “With the new wineries and breweries joining, it keeps things interesting, even for people who have attended in the past.”
In addition to wine and beer tastings, local restaurant 13 Bones sets up its barbecue food truck, and restaurants along Main Street welcome festivalgoers.
On the entertainment side, Will Jones, who grew up just across the Virginia line in Cana, will bring his Nashville-based Will Jones Band to Mount Airy to headline the festival. Jones plays Americana and country music inspired by his bluegrass roots in the Blue Ridge foothills.
Returning wineries and breweries include Foothills Brewing of Winston-Salem; Herrera Vineyards of Dobson; Old North State Winery of Mount Airy; Round Peak Vineyards of Mount Airy; Sanders Ridge Vineyard and Winery of Boonville; Shelton Vineyards of Dobson; Skull Camp Brewing of Elkin; Surry Cellars of Dobson; Southern Charm Winery of Lincolnton; and Waldensian Style Wines of Valdese.
Two concerts at Mount Airy’s Blackmon Amphitheatre bookend the festival on Friday and Saturday nights. Friday’s band is Too Much Sylvia, inducted into the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame in 2019, and Saturday’s band is Cassette Rewind, the ultimate 1980s experience.
Festival hours are noon-6 p.m., and tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Non-tasting tickets are $5. The local Hampton Inn offers packages that include lodging, two tickets, transportation to and from the festival, and a bottle of wine.
To learn more about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit www.BudbreakFestival.com.
