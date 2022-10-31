Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sat., Feb. 11
The 4th Greensboro Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, February 11. The festival features numerous regional wine and chocolate vendors, as well as other local businesses offering clothing, jewelry, and more. The festival will be split into two sessions: an early session from 1-4 p.m., and a later session from 5-8 p.m.
Festivalgoers will be able to sip and sample their way through the event. Early bird wine lover tickets are on sale now through December 31st for only $30. Starting January 1st, advanced sale wine lover tickets will be $40. All wine lover tickets include an etched wine glass and unlimited samples during the session. Designated driver tickets are $15 in advance and include a water at entry and a wine glass at exit. All attendees also receive a pass to our Chocolate Bar, filled with tasty nibbles and sweet treats. Tickets can be purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum box office or online at www.wineandchocolatefestivals.com.
“We’re excited to bring the Wine and Chocolate Festival back to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex,” said Jordan Prietti, Events Manager of the Wine and Chocolate Festivals. “We love the timing of this event, as it lines up perfectly with Valentine’s Day! We encourage festivalgoers to wear red and come ready to have fun. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special someone or are enjoying Valentine’s Day with your friends, we know that you’ll have a great time at the Wine and Chocolate Festival. If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift for someone on your list this year, tickets to this event are sure to be a hit.”
The festival is currently accepting applications from wineries, craft breweries, distilleries, crafters, chocolatiers and more! Additional information for vendors as well as sponsorship information can be found at https://wineandchocolatefestivals.com/events/greensboro-nc/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.