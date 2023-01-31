Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Sat., Feb. 11
The Greensboro Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to the Greensboro Coliseum Sat., Feb. 11. The festival features numerous regional wine and chocolate vendors, as well as other local businesses. Two sessions of the festival will be offered: an early session from 1-4pm., and a later session from 5-8pm.
Festival goers will be able to sip and sample their way through the festival. Advanced sale wine lover tickets are $40. The Wine Lover tickets include an etched wine glass with unlimited samples during the 3-hour session. Designated driver tickets are $20 in advance and include a water at the entry and a wine glass at exit. Each attendee also receives a pass to our Chocolate Bar! Tickets can be purchase at the Greensboro Coliseum box office or online at www.wineandchocolatefestivals.com.
“We’re excited to bring the Wine and Chocolate Festival back to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex,” said Carrie Wojtaszek, Chief Operating Officer of the Wine and Chocolate Festivals. “We love the timing of this event as it lines up right before Valentine’s Day! We encourage festival goers to wear red and come ready to have fun! Whether you are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a loved one, or Galentine’s Day with your friends- we know that you’ll have a great time at the Wine and Chocolate Festival”.
