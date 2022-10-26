Heat Up The Night…Ignite Your Senses
Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival Tour Makes a Stop in Charlotte
Baltimore MD – Charlotte’s 1st Annual Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival is coming to Ballantyne’s Backyard on Saturday, November 5h from 4pm to 9pm for VIP ticket holders and 5pm to 9pm for General Admission.
Join us for an elegant evening in the field. This exclusive foodie celebration will feature, Whiskey Bars, elegant wines & cocktails, great New Grass music, tented food stations, Food Trucks & Restaurants and intimate fire pits throughout. Relax around the fire gardens and enjoy an inspired take on fire-kissed BBQ, specialty grilling and drink pairings. It is sure to set the night ablaze.
Each guest receives a souvenir glass to enjoy an All-You-Care-To-Taste Whiskey & Wine Tastings as you stroll from table to table. Enjoy the great grilled meat selections and other goodies from our vendor’s onsite – whole animal grilling, pork, ribs, brisket, sausages, chickens and other surprises. Many of your favorite Food Trucks will be on-site, plus delicious S’mores Station! All food is available and can be purchased A La Carte.
Be sure to attend one of the many Seminars held in the Tasting Theater with Wine & Spirits Aficionados.
While sipping on the whiskeys and other beverages, enjoy shopping from numerous arts and crafts vendors. Attendees will be entertained with live music by, ‘Caroline & Company’ and the ‘Coddle Creek’ band. This event is outdoors, so please dress accordingly.
The Twilight VIP ticket is only $99 and includes one extra hour of All-You-Care-To-Taste sampling of whiskey, wine and other beverages, a Passport of Tastes from each of our Grilling/Meat Stations (all other foods are A La Carte), a bottle of wine from our curated selection – you get to choose red or white, a special VIP communal seating Lounge Area and all live entertainment. This has limited entry and will sell out. The General Admission ticket is $59 and includes All-You-Care-To-Taste sampling of whiskey, wine and other beverages, access to all food trucks and vendors (all food is A La Carte) and all live entertainment. Prices for these two options will be higher on-site. Designated Driver tickets can also be purchased for $25 on-site.
For more information on purchasing tickets for the Baltimore Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival, please visit https://charlotte.whiskeywinefire.com or call 800-830-3976.
