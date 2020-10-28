WINSTON-SALEM, NC (OCTOBER 28, 2020) – Pumpkin Spice cookies. Deliciousness in every bite. Pumpkin Spice latte. A perennial favorite. Pumpkin Spice beer. Bring it on! Need something to pair with a great seasonal beer? Try a limited-time favorite from Lowes Foods’ SausageWorks called The Great Pumpkin.
The Great Pumpkin is a harvest-inspired blend of pumpkin, warm fall spices, a hint of sage and SausageWorks’ house-made pork sausage. Lowes Foods’ ingenious Sausage Professor invents new flavors of sausage all the time using chicken, pork, beef and turkey in wonderfully wacky combinations, but The Great Pumpkin sausage has emerged as a favorite among Lowes Foods shoppers.
Lowes Foods Chef Joe Marchesiello says The Great Pumpkin can be used in several ways to craft seasonal dishes for fall. “The Great Pumpkin is like the taste of autumn with all the seasonal spices and a little sage that makes us think of Thanksgiving. It’s delightful,” Chef Joe said. “One of my favorite recipes for this time of year is a pasta dish called Pumpkin Cream Sauce that I created to highlight The Great Pumpkin sausage.”
Try The Great Pumpkin sausage with pasta and pumpkin cream sauce soon before this seasonal favorite is gone for a year! Here’s Chef Joe’s recipe:
Pumpkin and Sausage Pasta
Prep Time: 20 Minutes / Cook time 45 minutes
Yield: 5-6 Servings
Ingredients:
2 tsp Lowes Foods Olive Oil
2 cloves of garlic
1 15oz can of Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin
1 pint half & half
½ tsp Full Circle chili powder
¾ tsp Full Circle sage
½ tsp Full Circle nutmeg
¼ tsp Lowes Foods black ground pepper
¾ tsp kosher salt
¼ cup Full Circle Vegetable broth
1 box Full Circle whole wheat penne
½ cup green onions, sliced
5 links of The Great Pumpkin from SausageWorks
Directions:
Boil water for pasta
Chop garlic and heat over medium heat
Coat pan with olive oil and lightly cook garlic
Stir rapidly then add pumpkin, half and half and dry spices
Stir and bring to a simmer
Add vegetable broth and let reduce slightly to incorporate flavors
Add more broth to adjust consistency ad desired
Add pasta to water and let sauce cook on low until pasta is done
Once pasta is cooked, drain and fold in with sauce and green onions
Top with sliced pieces of The Great Pumpkin sausage
About Lowes Foods, LLC
Founded in 1954, Lowes Foods employs nearly 9,000 people and operates 74 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. Locally owned and operated, Lowes Foods is truly a homegrown company committed to bringing community back to the table, by providing customers with the freshest and most innovative local products from local suppliers. The company maintains a strong focus on exceptional attention to our guests, with services like Lowes Foods-To-Go personal shopping and gas rewards discounts. To learn more, visit lowesfoods.com or follow Lowes Foods on Facebook or Twitter. Lowes Foods, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee, Inc. For more information, please visit lowesfoods.com.
About Alex Lee, Inc.
Founded in 1931, Alex Lee is a family-owned and operated company that employs nearly 10,000 people. It serves as the parent company of Merchants Distributors, LLC, which provides full-service, wholesale distribution to supermarkets across the Southeastern United States. In addition, Alex Lee is the parent company of Lowes Foods as well as Just Save food stores in North Carolina. Alex Lee, Inc. is based in Hickory, NC. For more information, please visit alexlee.com.
