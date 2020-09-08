Bar: Rody's Tavern
Age: 26
Where are you from? I am from West Hartford, Connecticut, and moved to Greensboro for school studying to be an Interior Architect. Go Spartans!
How long have you been bartending? One year and some change. But I've been in the service industry for six years. It was time I started slinging some drinks!
How did you get into bartending? I was a server for years, and when a bartender left, I took the opportunity to slide in! Best decisions I've made.
What do you enjoy about bartending? I enjoy getting to know all the guests and making coming to our restaurant the highlight of their day. I love all the regulars that come into Rody's; they make every shift interesting.
What's your favorite drink to make? Margaritas with the salt rim—it's quick to make and tastes amazing!
What's your favorite drink to drink? I'm a bourbon girl, so anything with Crown Royal, I'm all in!
What would you recommend for an after-dinner drink? Good old Vodka Cranberry, but if you are looking for a dessert cocktail, I'll whip up Chocolate Martini.
What's the craziest thing you've seen while bartending? ALOT! I've seen someone slam our patio door so hard the whole door shattered!
What's the best/biggest tip you've ever gotten? That secret is safe with me... But let's just say, bartending has its perks.
