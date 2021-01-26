Clemmons, North Carolina – Shop local, fresh ingredients for that Valentine’s meal and get your sweetheart, galentine, and everyone you love a special handmade gift. Join market vendors, crafters, and artisans on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from Noon – 3PM at the Jerry Long Family YMCA in Clemmons for a safe and wide-ranging shopping experience. With over 25 vendors participating with a variety of products ranging from fresh local ingredients, meats, sauces, baked goods, and jams to hand-made jewelry, signs, home décor, and other crafts.
The event will be held outdoors. All customers and vendors of the market must practice social distancing guidelines including face masks/coverings to comply with NC Executive Order 147.
More information is available at clemmons.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.