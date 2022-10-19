Upcoming Halloween Brunch Celebrations at WOB Bar & Kitchen
WOB Bar & Kitchen, known for its unparalleled beer selection, mouthwatering menu offerings and unique entertainment, will Sunday Scaries brunch event on Halloween, Sun., Oct. 30. The Greensboro locationGuests will have a wicked good time with this delicious spooky-themed menu items,including Pumpkin Spiced Pancakes (plump pumpkin pancakes dusted with powdered sugar, topped with pumpkin spiced whipped cream and served with warm bourbon maple syrup & candy pumpkins); Eyeball Poppers (six fresh-baked vanilla glazed eyeball donuts filled with warm maple bourbon syrup); and Harvest Hash (Crispy herb potatoes and roasted butternut squash tossed with shredded kale, onions, peppers and topped with two sunny side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon and Arugula salad); and much more!
WOB will also offer a specialty cocktail menu, which will feature a Bloody Mimosa (Blood Orange Puree, OJ and Sparkling Wine); Ghosted (Espolòn Blanco, Montelobos Mezcal, Grand Marnier, Chamoy, Pineapple Purée and Lime Juice); and Creep It Real (Effren Black Cherry Vodka, Tart Cherry, Q Ginger Beer); and more. Costumes are, of course, welcome and encouraged!
Where: WOB Bar & Kitchen - Greensboro, NC 1310 Westover Terrace, Greensboro, NC 27408
When: Sun., Oct. 30 - Starts at 11:00 AM
