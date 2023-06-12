United Way Seeking Volunteers to Promote and Participate in its Mentoring Matters Initiative During Juneteenth Greensboro Celebration and on Worldwide Day of Action
Greensboro, NC (June 12, 2023) – United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) is honored to sponsor Greensboro Juneteenth’s Celebration and is seeking volunteers to help promote its Mentoring Matters initiative during the Celebration's Black Truck Food Festival on June 17, 5 – 11 p.m. at LeBauer Park, located at 208 Davie St, Greensboro, NC 27401.
UWGG is looking for volunteers to distribute mentoring information during the Black Truck Food Festival that will offer ways attendees can sign up to become mentors.
Later in the week, UWGG will continue seeking mentors during United Way Worldwide’s annual Day of Action which takes place on or around June 21 across the world. Day of Action challenges people to improve their communities through volunteering.
“We are excited to leverage two exciting upcoming events to promote the importance and impact of mentoring through our Mentoring Matters initiative. Mentoring helps children in our community succeed in school and life is a foundational way to end local poverty,” says Holly Beck, Director of Volunteering and Advocacy, UWGG.
To sign up to volunteering during the Juneteenth Celebration, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Volunteer or email Holly Beck at holly.beck@unitedwaygso.org. To learn more about Mentoring Matters visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Mentor.
To learn more about the Greensboro Juneteenth Festival, which runs from June 15 - 18, visit: www.juneteenthgso.com.
###
END LOCAL POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro creates, connects, and leads community partnerships that equip and empower people to leave poverty. Nearly 52,000 children, adults, and families are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. Our strategy builds pathways out of poverty by: Helping youth transition from cradle to career, Helping adults land jobs and increase income, Providing access to basic needs and healthcare, and Bundling services that eliminate barriers at our nationally recognized Family Success Centers and innovative Guilford Success Network. With the community’s support, we will achieve our BOLD GOAL: As a community united in equity and lasting solutions, 3,000 households will leave generational poverty by 2030. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $30,000 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards many four-member households need to earn around $66,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org
