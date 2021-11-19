United Way of Greater Greensboro Seeking Requests for Proposals Supporting Bold Goal Efforts to End Poverty
GREENSBORO, NC (November 19, 2021) – United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) is pleased to announce it is seeking grant applications from human service organizations through an open and competitive process to support achieving its Bold Goal of 3,000 households leaving generational poverty by 2030.
Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. on January 14, 2022, and interested organizations can visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Grants to access additional information and application documents.
After a year of listening to and collaborating with thousands of diverse community stakeholders, UWGG announced a new community-inspired and developed Bold Goal aimed at taking organizational efforts of ending poverty to the next level: As a community united in equity and lasting solutions, 3,000 households in greater Greensboro will leave generational poverty by 2030.
Volunteer-led Impact Councils will select programs based on their abilities to produce defined outcomes that help UWGG achieve the Bold Goal. This “open funding” model allows UWGG to invest donor gifts into local programs with proven solutions that help to end poverty.
Proposals must support the following:
- Employment and financial stability support to help adults get on the path and achieve the Bold Goal by moving over the poverty line through employment, educational attainment, safeguarding income, and asset building.
- Cradle-to-career supports to ensure that children and youth are hitting major milestones from the time they are born until they find a career, on the path to leaving generational poverty.
- Basic needs and access to healthcare services to address households’ foundational needs to keep them on the path out of poverty.
UWGG plans to make 1 to 2-year investments beginning July 1, 2022. The current Requests for Proposal: Strategic Partner Grants 2022-2024, includes updated criteria to support Bold Goal efforts.
A summarized overview of high-level changes includes but is not limited to:
- Reconceived Impact Areas with distribution caps, directing the largest percentage of funding to Employment and Financial Stability
- Prioritizing collaborative applications
- Increasing engagement with households in poverty by expanding access to our funding and prioritizing investment to support households at or below the Federal Poverty Level
- Begin applying an equity framework to our grantmaking by requesting additional diversity, equity, and inclusion information.
- Grants will be awarded for a minimum of $20,000 not to exceed 50% of the proposed total program budget.
###
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create strategic partnerships and initiatives that are coordinated throughout the community that work together to help children, adults, and entire families leave poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In the City of Greensboro, one out of every four children, lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to supports and services like housing, jobs, education, and healthcare. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $26,500 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 99 years and counting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.