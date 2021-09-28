UNCG School of Music Offering Performances Celebrating Ragtime

Harlem in the 'Boro

Sat., Oct. 2, 5–7 pm

A celebration of ragtime, with special guest Reginald Robinson, pianist, composer, historian and MacArthur Fellow

News-Record_HarlemintheBoro.jpg
 
Join us for a celebration of ragtime in collaboration with the UNCG School of Music. This reception is the finale to a series of events taking place at UNCG (more details below) around a visit from the ragtime pianist and composer Reginald Robinson.

Food will be available to order, and the Double Oaks bar will be open, featuring beers from Harlem Brewing. Brewer Celeste Beatty will be on hand to talk about the brewery. Live music on the outdoor stage with current and former UNCG music students.

About Reginald Robinson

Robinson’s music has been used in theater and film, and he served as a contributing historian for the 2010 documentary Chicago’s Black Metropolis. In 2004, he was awarded the John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Award for his innovative ragtime piano works and music research. In addition to concertizing, Robinson is internationally known for his lectures at colleges and universities, which has aided in preserving the legacy of African-American history.

Image.jpeg

About Harlem Brewing

Founded in November 2000 by entrepreneur and beer pioneer Celeste Beatty, Harlem Brewing has more than 20 years of history and tradition. Born and raised in Harlem, the brewery has won the People's Champ Award for Best Brews NYC and Best Beer at the annual Beer and Bacon Fest at Citifield. The beers are sold internationally and have been featured on MSNBC, FOX News, Forbes Magazine, New Brewer, Draft, People, and Ebony. Harlem Brew South, its sister brewery pub, is located in Rocky Mount, NC.

Check out the full series of events with the UNCG School of Music:

Performance & Talk with Reginald Robinson

Friday, October 1, 3 p.m.

Tew Recital Hall, UNCG School of Music

*Registration required, free event

American Ragtime and its Influences

Recital and Commentary

Saturday, October 2, 3:30 p.m.

Tew Recital Hall, UNCG School of Music

*Registration required, free event

Harlem in the 'Boro: Reception at Double Oaks

Saturday, October 2, 5–7 p.m.

204 N. Mendenhall St.

Free and open to the public

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.