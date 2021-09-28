UNCG School of Music Offering Performances Celebrating Ragtime
Harlem in the 'Boro
Sat., Oct. 2, 5–7 pm
A celebration of ragtime, with special guest Reginald Robinson, pianist, composer, historian and MacArthur Fellow
Food will be available to order, and the Double Oaks bar will be open, featuring beers from Harlem Brewing. Brewer Celeste Beatty will be on hand to talk about the brewery. Live music on the outdoor stage with current and former UNCG music students.
About Reginald Robinson
Robinson’s music has been used in theater and film, and he served as a contributing historian for the 2010 documentary Chicago’s Black Metropolis. In 2004, he was awarded the John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Award for his innovative ragtime piano works and music research. In addition to concertizing, Robinson is internationally known for his lectures at colleges and universities, which has aided in preserving the legacy of African-American history.
About Harlem Brewing
Founded in November 2000 by entrepreneur and beer pioneer Celeste Beatty, Harlem Brewing has more than 20 years of history and tradition. Born and raised in Harlem, the brewery has won the People's Champ Award for Best Brews NYC and Best Beer at the annual Beer and Bacon Fest at Citifield. The beers are sold internationally and have been featured on MSNBC, FOX News, Forbes Magazine, New Brewer, Draft, People, and Ebony. Harlem Brew South, its sister brewery pub, is located in Rocky Mount, NC.
Check out the full series of events with the UNCG School of Music:
Performance & Talk with Reginald Robinson
Friday, October 1, 3 p.m.
Tew Recital Hall, UNCG School of Music
*Registration required, free event
American Ragtime and its Influences
Recital and Commentary
Saturday, October 2, 3:30 p.m.
Tew Recital Hall, UNCG School of Music
*Registration required, free event
Harlem in the 'Boro: Reception at Double Oaks
Saturday, October 2, 5–7 p.m.
204 N. Mendenhall St.
Free and open to the public
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.