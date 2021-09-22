America’s Got Talent semifinalists and UNCG students 1aChord to perform at noon
UNCG and Chartwells Higher Education, UNCG’s food service partner, will host “Festi-Ful” - the country’s largest street food festival on college campuses - with celebrity Chef Jet Tila.
Festi-Ful is the first signature event from Chartwells’ Joy-Ful program, which is a year-long campaign aimed at welcoming students back to campus in a memorable way.
Highlighting the event will be a performance by America’s Got Talent semifinalists and UNCG students 1aChord. The trio first met and began their journey at Fountain View, UNCG’s dining hall.
WHEN: Friday, September 24, 2021
- 1aChord performance: Approximately 12:15 p.m. at Fountain View Dining Hall
- Instagram Live with Chef Tila: 12:45 p.m.
- Street food festival: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: Fountain View Dining Hall located on the second floor of Moran Commons.
WHY: By partaking in the nation’s largest college street food festival, UNCG students will feel a sense of connectedness with hundreds of thousands of other students across the country. The event aims to bring students back together to celebrate friendship and rekindle a sense of community on campus.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 40 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both high research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
