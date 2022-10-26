UCON Presents: The Homecoming Food Fest and Free Health Screenings in LeBauer Park
Greensboro, NC – (UCON) Unwind Communications Outreach Network will host the Homecoming Food Fest and free Health Screenings on Sat., Oct.29 , 2022. This event will kick off immediately after the NCATSU Homecoming parade at 12 noon until 8 pm in Le Bauer Park, 208 N Davie Street in downtown Greensboro, NC.
A Meet the Bands, pre-show hosted by Little Miss and Junior Miss Juneteenth 2022 featuring The Grimsley High School Blue Steel Drumline and Whirlette Dancers and Cummings High School Band under the direction of Greg Milton. Cummings High School Band is on their way to perform in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade in New Orleans, LA in December. Enjoy their performances, take photos with the band members as well as Little Miss and Junior Miss Juneteenth 2022.
Thanks to Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency and CVS Health for making free Homecoming health screenings available for Sickle Cell Disease, Hepatitis C, HIV and more. Homecoming is such a special time for alumni, family, friends and the community to come together. Food has a special place in this celebration. That’s when the food trucks go to work to supply everyone’s favorite “Good Eats”. Along with the food trucks there will be other merchandise vendors as well as karaoke, a DJ and a free live jazz concert in Le Bauer Park featuring saxophonist Gregory Amos, pianist Chan Hall, vocalist Jewell Booker and guitarist Rod McCoy accompanied by a live band. Don’t cook bring your lawn chair or blanket come and partake of some “good eats”, shopping, music, free health screenings and fun at the UCON Homecoming Food Fest in Le Bauer Park, Sat., October 29 from 12 pm to 8 pm.
#####
UCON is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to raise the awareness of community residents on the benefits of collaborating with communication venues.
For more information or interviews with Kathy Norcott, director, Sickle Cell Disease Agency, Little Miss and Junior Miss Juneteenth, and Linda Greenwood, director UCON, the vendors of the Homecoming Food Fest please contact Linda Greenwood at 336-324-8045 or email lgreenwood2011@yahoo.com.
