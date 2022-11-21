Helping The Community When It's Needed The Most
Winston-Salem, NC, October 31, 2022– On Fri., Dec.2, Twin City Santa will host its 19th annual Toy Drive and Semi-Formal event at the Millennium Center in downtown Winston-Salem from 8:00 p.m. to Midnight. The annual event marks the start of the season with friends, tunes, and then flavors of the triad.
In exchange for an admission ticket ($35 per individual pre-sale online or $40 the day of) AND a new, unwrapped toy donation, attendees will celebrate the holiday season with a night of live entertainment provided by Winston’s own DJ HEK YEH. VIP ticket holders, special guests, and sponsors get access to a one-of-a-kind speakeasy. Options are available for those that would instead not bring a gift or do not have the time to go shopping. There will be complimentary beer, wine, soft drinks, and light Hors d’Oeuvres donated by local restaurants and businesses. In addition, a cash bar will be available.
“Residents of the Winston-Salem and Forsyth community have continued to, year over year, double their contribution and bring holiday cheer to children in need,” said Twin City Santa organizer Wake Wagner.
“In a year where so many parents were on edge about the economy and the rising cost of living, the kids and parents in our community need a break.”
How To Volunteer
If you, friends, your company, or a community organization are interested in volunteering at the event, please visit Twincitysanta.org. Various time slots are available for volunteers to help collect toys or help guests at the event.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Are you interested in sponsoring the annual event? Inquire online at TwinCitySanta.org. Twin City Santa offers both personal and corporate opportunities.
Where To Donate Toys
As you enter the event, there will be a designated area to drop off your toy. If you decide to drop off your toy earlier because you cannot attend, then you can drop it off Thurs., Dec. 1 from 5:30-7:00 PM at the Millennium Center during volunteer training.
About Twin City Santa
Twin City Santa is a local 501(c)3. The organization is 100% volunteer-run. In a little less than two decades and with your help, Twin City Santa has provided more than 40,000 toys to children in Forsyth County. The event would not be possible without the continued support and financial giving from the community that continues to make an impact on the littlest members of Winston-Salem and the Forsyth County community.
