June 19th 3:30-6:30
1103 N Main St, High Point
(parking available at St Mary’s church)
Join us for family fun, food trucks, live music from Shane Key and so much more! You won’t want to miss our raffle items and local vendors.
Event tickets are $15 & can be purchased at jlhp.org/TrucksTapsTunes21
Post-party with the Rockers! Let’s play ball at 7:00PM! Get your Tickets at highpointrockers.com (use JLHP coupon code HYPE to purchase your ticket for June 19th, section 101 or 102)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.