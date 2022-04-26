Triple 7 Public Relations to Represent THE PEACH TRUCK Timed to 2022 Summer Tour
The Peach Truck Tour will visit 24 states this summer, along with nationwide shipping of fresh peaches and continued brand offerings including bestselling The Peach Truck Cookbook, and other peach products
*Note all peaches have to be pre-ordered for The Peach Tour (so we can load our trucks with the exact right number of fresh peaches and prevent food waste)
Greensboro, NC at Friendly Center
Date: Thursday, 6/23
Final Date to order: 6/18
Winston-Salem, NC at Hanes Mall
Date: Thursday, 6.23
Final date to order: 6/18
Triple 7 Public Relations today announces its representation of The Peach Truck, the Nashville-based company that launched in 2012 with a mission of sharing the South’s famous sweet and juicy peaches with people across the country, without sacrificing freshness. 2022’s The Peach Truck Tour will begin June 13th and make stops in 24 states across the Southern, East Coast, and Midwest regions of the United States. Additional brand products include a pantry of southern products available year-round with nationwide shipping, and their national bestselling book The Peach Truck Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes for All Things Peach (Scribner, 2019). The Peach Truck will also be participating in 60+ farmers market booths and roadside stands from their current hometown of Nashville.
With pre-orders now available here, states with stops from The Peach Truck Tour include:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Virginia
Company founders Stephen and Jessica Rose are available for interviews, speaking engagements, and more. Delicious recipes from The Peach Truck Cookbook are also available to share with beautiful high-resolution imagery. For more information on The Peach Truck, the tour, their year-round pantry, and more, please visit thepeachtruck.com.
