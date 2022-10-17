Trick-or-Treat on Elm Street Returns for Spook-tacular Fun
Retail Alliance Downtown, in partnership with Downtown Greensboro Inc., is hosting the sixth-annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat on Elm Street on October 29th from 1 PM-4 PM.
The public is invited to stop by participating businesses and enjoy a day of family-friendly activities, featuring music and live entertainment.
Many of the participating businesses will be providing candy alternatives to children with food allergies or other health risks associated with candy as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.
Participating Businesses:
- Baked Downtown
- Crafted Art of the Taco*
- Deep Roots Market*
- Design Archives*
- Essential Hemp
- Find Your Flow Yoga*
- Just Be*
- Krave Kava Bar*
- Mellow Mushroom*
- Northern Roots Coffeehouse*
- Oscar Oglethorpe*
- The Biltmore Greensboro Hotel*
- Vintage to Vogue*
- Vivid Interiors
- Wranger + Lee Hometown Studio*
*indicates a business providing candy alternatives*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.