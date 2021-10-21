TRICK-OR-TREAT ON ELM ST.
Who:
● Retail Alliance Downtown (RAD) is hosting Halloween Trick-or-Treat on Elm St. The Small Businesses of Downtown Greensboro are coming together provide a safe place for children to trick-or-treat. Many of the businesses will be participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project, which provides candy alterative to children that have food allergies or other health risks associated to candy.
● There will also be entertainers scattered throughout Elm St thanks to Arts Greensboro’s partnership. We will have magicians, music, and a balloon twister.
What:
● This is the sixth annual Downtown Greensboro Trick-or-Treat event. The Downtown Small Business community is providing a safe place for children to trick-or-treat and also include children with food allergies and other dietary limitations.
When:
● Trick-or-Treat on Elm St will be Saturday, October 30th from 2PM-5PM on Elm St in Downtown. Greensboro.
Where:
● At participating retailers, restaurants, and businesses throughout the Downtown area! Look for an Orange Pumpkin in the window to indicate participation and Teal Pumpkin to offer allergy-free items.
Why:
● Small, Local businesses are a part of the community and cares about our neighbors. This is a way for all the families and friends to come together for the children. Plus, it’s great to see all the kids dressed up in fun costumes!!
