Triad Goes Red for National Wear Red Day on February 4
Interviews available with local heart disease and stroke survivors, lifestyle change champions and physicians
Triad, NC, February 2, 2022- Friday, February 4 is National Wear Red and February is American Heart Month. The American Heart Association encourages everyone in the Triad to wear their RED on February 4 to celebrate National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke in women.
Why is This Important?
- Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the No. 1 killer of women. It claims more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined.
- The price of cardiovascular disease is high and 1 in 3 women will pay that price with their life. Exacerbating this, our youngest most diverse women are the least aware that CVD is the No. 1 killer of women.
- Women, especially Blacks and Hispanics, are disproportionately impacted by heart disease and stroke.
- While cardiac events can be largely preventable through modest changes to diet and lifestyle, heart disease continues to claim a woman’s life every 80 seconds.
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and Go Red for Women is locally sponsored by Novant Health in Forsyth County and by Go-Forth Pest Control in Guilford County. American Heart Association encourages you to show your support by wearing red to help save the lives of women around the world.
February Triad American Heart Association Events:
February – American Heart Month & Landmarks Go Red – wear your red and share photos on social with #GoRedTriad
Landmarks Going Red:
- Winston-Salem Twin Arches
- The Kimpton Cardinal Hotel
- Go-Forth Pest Control in Greensboro
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Piedmont Federal Savings Bank Stratford Branch
- 4th Street Honorary Street Signs
- Linville Team Partners on 4th Street
- Clark Campbell Transportation Center in Winston-Salem
Friday, February 4 – 8-8:30 a.m. Winston-Salem Goes Red with Mayor Allen Joines, (KICKS OFF NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY) contact Sarah.Fedele@heart.org for the Zoom Link
Sunday, February 20 – 2:30 – 4 p.m. Red Dress Tea & Sunday Afternoon Jazz focusing on mainly African American congregations in Forsyth and Charlotte to help bringawareness to the increased risk for Black women for heart disease and stroke (Zoom event) contact Sarah.Fedele@heart.org for the Zoom Link.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
