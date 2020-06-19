Winston-Salem, NC, June 19, 2020 - Today, the Triad Food and Beverage Coalition, in partnership with AT&T, Love Out Loud and Xcaret Mexican Grill and Cantina will provide 300 free meals to essential workers and low-income residents. The meals will be distributed this afternoon at Winston Lake YMCA at 901 Waterworks Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
The Triad Food and Beverage Coalition, a program of the Winston-Salem Urban League, launched its essential worker and low-income resident meals program with support from a $10,000 AT&T grant. Over seven weeks, the program is providing 2,100 meals to essential workers and low-income residents while simultaneously providing a much-needed influx of cash to local restaurants. The meals will be distributed by program partner, Love Out Loud.
Partner and General Manager of Xcaret, Juan Quiceno said, “We get to do what we do best and help the community at the same time. We couldn’t wait to fire up the grill!”
Algenon Cash, Director, Winston-Salem Urban League’s Triad Food and Beverage Coalition, said, “The COVID-19 crisis has made the work of the Triad Food and Beverage Coalition more important than ever. We are uniquely able to help the community by providing meals while supporting local restaurants that are in a time of need. This wouldn’t have been possible without AT&T’s partnership and support.
About the Triad Food and Beverage Coalition
The Triad Food and Beverage Coalition is a program of the Winston-Salem Urban League, designed to promote a healthy food and beverage community by providing members with strategic programming, marketing assistance, operational support, and direct input on governmental affairs and administrative public policies that encourage regional economic growth.
About Winston-Salem Urban League
The Winston-Salem Urban League is a mission-driven non-profit organization focused on helping residents become financially secure and prepared to meet the demands of today’s job market through training, education, and job placement services. The agency provides comprehensive training and paid work experience program for over 300 seniors annually as well as the general public.
