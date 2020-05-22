The perfect addition to breakfast in bed, available May 21
THREE TRIAD LOCATIONS: NC A&T Student Union, 1403 John W Mitchell Dr., Greensboro - 601 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Winston-Salem. - Wake Forest School of Bus., 1834 Wake Forest Rd., Winston-Salem.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. – To keep the celebration of mom going this month, Einstein Bros. Bagels is launching a new sweet and savory egg sandwich, the French Toast Chicken, available for pickup or delivery beginning Thursday, May 21, 2020. Retailing for $5.99, the French Toast Chicken Egg Sandwich includes fresh-cracked eggs, crispy chicken, cheddar cheese and honey almond shmear, all stacked inside a fresh-baked French toast bagel.
“We didn’t want to limit this year’s Mother’s Day celebration to just one day, so we’ve created a menu item this month to encourage guests to treat mom to something new,” said Teka O’Rourke, VP of Marketing, Einstein Bros. Bagels. “The French Toast Chicken Egg Sandwich is the perfect addition to breakfast in bed and is sure to satisfy mom’s sweet and savory cravings.”
The French Toast Chicken Egg Sandwich is available for a limited time only and can be ordered for convenient delivery on DoorDash or Order Ahead via the Einstein Bros. Bagels mobile app for quick pick up in-store.
About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.
Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Caribou Coffee®, Bruegger’s Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always baking up a new way to bagel.
Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks.
Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com.
