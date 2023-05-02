TowneBank Beach Music Festival Kicks Off This Thursday in Downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, NC (May 2, 2023) - The TowneBank Beach Music Festival returns to Downtown Greensboro this Thursday! The Tams will kickoff this 5-concert series at First National Bank Field. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate. Tickets are $15 per person; children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult. Bundle pricing of $10 per concert is also available and will expire at the start of the festival this Thursday.
Parking in street spots is free after 6:00 p.m., and there are plenty of nearby parking decks to accommodate everyone.
Lawn chairs, pets and coolers are prohibited. Concert-goers will have a spectacular view sitting in the stands or they may bring this own blanket to sit on the field.
During each concert, enjoy performances and basic shag lessons from professional Carolina shag dancers, William and Lani Greene.
The other four concerts in the TowneBank Beach Music Festival are:
- May 18 | The Catalinas
- June 1 | The Band of Oz
- June 15 | Part Time Party Time Band
- June 29 | Chairman of the Board
Originally begun in 2003 by Children’s Home Society (CHS), the festival took a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic. Today, Downtown Greensboro, Inc. – with the blessing of CHS – is taking the reins to once again make Greensboro the hottest destination for beach music lovers this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.