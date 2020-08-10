Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) recently honored its top cookie sellers during the annual GEO (Girls Empowering Opportunity) recognition event.
Due to COVID-19 the program, which is held at Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe each year, was held virtually on June 15. The event honors girls who sold 500 or more boxes of cookies during the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program. This year, 1,186 girls were recognized as GEOs for 2020.
“Each year, the number of girls we get to honor at GEOs continues to rise,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of GSCP2P. “It is definitely a testimony to the life skills that the cookie program teaches our girls- they are not only dedicated to selling cookies, but also to becoming leaders and entrepreneurs in their communities.”
The top 10 council-wide cookie sellers are honored during the event as well. This year, top cookie sellers included: Alyssa Judkins- Alamance County (10,050 boxes); Ayslee Pilkenton- Guilford County (5,732 boxes); Jordyn Jernigan- Davidson County (5,021 boxes); Bayley Moore- Iredell County (4,246 boxes); Kennadee McEachirn of Greensboro (3,723 boxes); Lily Johnson of Mooresville (3,600 boxes); Rylee Westerlund- Forsyth County (3,300 boxes); Halie Beck- Davidson County (3,033 boxes); Grace Alexander- Gaston County (3,026 boxes); and Amanda Teague- Haywood County (3,000 boxes).
Along with the top sellers, 19 girls were recognized as recipients of the annual cookie scholarships. Each year, $25,000 in scholarships are awarded. Every girl who sells over 500 boxes is eligible for the scholarship drawing to win and girls in all Girl Scout age levels receive part of the scholarship funds.
$500 Scholarships
Daisy-Tori Maybin, Troop 12934, SU 118, Hendersonville NC
Daisy-Emily Chockla, Trop 30296, SU 113, Cullowhee, NC
Brownie-Juliet Bassett, Troop 30296, SU 113, Cullowhee, NC
Brownie-Madalynn Kiger, Troop 13136, SU142, Kernersville, NC
Brownie-Jaiden Grooms, Troop 2504, SU 117, Fletcher, NC
Junior-Charlotte York, Troop 13149, SU 144, Clemmons, NC
Junior-Zoie Phillips, Troop 1868, SU 123, Grover, NC
Junior-Isabelle Redding, Troop 30003, SU 146, Asheboro, NC
Junior-Darby Strayer, Troop 2429, SU 151, Greensboro, NC
$1,000 Scholarships
Cadette-Gabriella Hubbard, Troop 2729, SU 129, Morganton, NC
Cadette-Charlotte Zimmerman, Troop 1798, SU 134, Hickory, NC
Cadette-Sadie Gassaway, Troop 20124, SU 127, Lynn, NC
Cadette-Arabella Stewart, Troop 12404, SU 143, Pfafftown, NC
Cadette-Emile Fouke, Troop 12646, SU 145, Thomasville, NC
$2,000 Scholarships
Senior/Ambassador-Janae Wofford, Troop 1788, SU117, Asheville, NC
Senior/Ambassador-Julia Smith, Troop 41730, SU 151, Jamestown, NC
Senior/Ambassador-Chloe Redfern, Troop 2160, SU 145, Lexington, NC
Senior/Ambassador-Rori Richey, Troop 40353, SU 145, Winston Salem, NC
Senior/Ambassador-Jasmine Harrell, Troop 2299, SU 125, Charlotte, NC
For more information about Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont and Girl Scouting in your local community, please contact info@girlscoutsp2p.org or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.
About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 10,000 girls and 5,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.
We’re Girl Scouts of the USA
We’re 2.5 million strong —more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy of building girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.
