The Yadkin Arts Council Presents the 45th Annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival on September 17, 2022 in Downtown Yadkinville
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival makes its 45th debut! This festival, which has been a highlight of the fall season around Yadkinville since 1976, will be held on Elm and Jackson Street in downtown Yadkinville on Saturday, September 17 from 10am-3:30pm and will feature over 90 vendors with an array of fares.
Over the years, the festival has grown and evolved, meaning there is something for everyone who attends. The Yadkin Arts Council Artist Members and Studio Artists will be set in “The Art Place” Art Studio on the Cultural Arts Center Plaza. An array of vendors are slated to line the streets, delectable food offerings will tempt the hungry, and local bands will perform on the Plaza Stage. This year’s lineup features None of the Above, Taylor Vaden, Blue DeVille, and Zack Brock & Good Intentions.
Festivities also include Inflatables by Fun Time Inflatables, and face painting by the Interact Club. This is not a ticketed event, but cash is recommended in order to participate in all the fun and support all of Yadkin County’s local artisans.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:
10:30am – Taylor Vaden
11:45am – None of the Above
1:00pm – Blues DeVille
2:15pm – Zack Brock & Good Intentions
The Yadkin Arts Council's 45th Annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival would not be possible without the help of our wonderful sponsors including our Presenting Sponsors: Unifi & Indera Mills/ Gold Sponsors: First National Bank & Yadkin Vision Center/ Silver Sponsors: Countryside RV & Skyline National Bank, / Bronze Sponsor: Edward Jones, PVH, Carolina Farm Credit, & Paint and Coatings / Tent Sponsor: Gentry Family Funeral Services for providing shade for our outdoor dining area! Info Booth Sponsor: Rotary Club of Yadkin County
2022 AMUSEMENTS & VENDORS:
Amusements: Fun time Inflatables
2022 Craft, Retail, & Promotional Vendors: Accessories by Lisa, Apache Solutions, Avenue 173, Barbara’s Creations, Bark-er’s Dog Treats, Basically Undecided Shop, Breathe by Mary, Color Street Nails, Country Folk, Crazy Crochet Chix, Creative Paths, Curves, D-Daddy’s Crafts, Diane’s Original Arts, Dish Garden Art, DJNoShame, Elder Nerd Designs, Employees State Credit Union, Empower-PAD, Encouraging the Nations, Engraving Muses, Flynt Enterprises, Gary’s Goods, Geo to Gem Jewelry, Grace Bible Church, Handcrafted Discipline Cross Necklaces, Handmades by Leah, Historic Richmond Hill Law School, Honeybee Hemp Farms, Huckleberry, Hummingbird Craft Shop, Justin Design, Kindly Boutique, Kyla Eliza Fine Arts & Design, Lacey Llama Creations, Latitude 22 Designs, Launch Student Ministries, Laurel Valley Boutique, Live Like Nora, Mama Girl, Marie Design Co., Mary Kay, McCall Insurance and Services, Melissa’s Spare Time Crafts, Michele Smith, Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates, One of One Art Shop, Painted Glass Designs, Pampered Chef, Peacehaven Baptist Church, Penny Eller, Pocket Full of Posies, Prospective Press, Razz Custom Woodworking, Rose Wooley, Roxanne’s Vinyls, Royall Glitz, Saundra’s Creative Wreaths, Scentsy, Shairpins, Shantytown Woodworks, Shey28 Treasures, South Oakridge Baptist Church, The Barkery - Home of Melissa’s Natural Pet Treats, The Barn Door NC, The Classy Branch, The Gideons International, The Whiskey Bandana Co., Tupperware Brands, Twice The Charm, Usborne Books & More, Yadkin BeeKeepers, Yadkin County GOP, Yadkin County Veterans Council, Yadkin Democratic Party, Yadkin Gray Eagles, Yadkin Historical Society, Yadkin Nursing Center.
2022 Food Vendors: A-Maize-ing Kettle Korn, BJ’s Fry Shack, Crazy Dog, Garden Route Coffee, Maplewood Baptist Church, Rascal Jack’s Sandwich Shack, Soul to Bowl, Super Snack Shop, The Center Bistro, and Teriyaki.
Yadkin Arts Council Studio Artists and Artist Members: Lisa Reavis Drum, Bryan Rierson, Beth Andrews, Sam Stitcher, Connie Mathis, Bonnie Richardson, Beth Holcomb, Loie Mechetti, and more!
Informational Booth and First Responders: Yadkinville Rescue Squad & EMS, Yadkinville Fire Department, Yadkinville Police Department, Yadkin County Interact Club, Yadkin County Sheriff's Office.
Additional Information
Yadkin Arts Council’s 45th Annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival
When: September 17 from 10am-3:30pm, 2022
Where: Yadkin Cultural Arts Center (226 E. Main Street) and on Elm & Jackson Streets, Yadkinville NC 27055
Admission: FREE. For more information, email info@yadkinarts.orgor call 336.679.2941.
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.