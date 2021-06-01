Join us for a taste of Wine, Food, & Music outside on the Plaza!
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council delights in the return of their annual Stephen G. Lyons Celebration on June 26, 2021. This highly anticipated event hosted in honor of the late Executive Director of the same name as the event will feature dinner, drinks, desserts, and a live show with Phatt City on the plaza of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center.
Start the night off with free tastings from local NC breweries and wineries (A cash bar will open at intermission) – Followed by appetizers and a gourmet boxed dinner from the Center Bistro – All while enjoying the fun beach tunes of local favorite, Phatt City. This event will take place on the Yadkin Cultural Center’s plaza with seating available inside and outside the center.
Phatt City is the name of a band originally founded in 1972, by a group of regional band directors. The name came from a saying that describes a big, “fat” sound. The spelling was a play on words that was common in that era. Phatt City’s original influences came from groups like Chicago and Earth, Wind, & Fire. Phatt City plays the best of beach music, R&B, Motown, and dance music. The band consists of 9 members, including a full horn section of Trumpet, Tenor Sax, Trombone, and Bari-Sax. Along with a rhythm section, there are three lead singers in the group, with one being female. Phatt City is probably best known for having a great rapport with its audiences. Having fun is contagious, and Phatt City loves to spread it around!
About the Creation of the Event: Stephen G. Lyons was the Co-Director of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center with his wife, Susan Lyons, from 2007 to 2014. He gave seven years of selfless service before his passing in June 2014. Stephen had a passion for wine and a love of good food and music. It seems therefore appropriate to celebrate him by enjoying good wine, food, and music in the very place where he gave so much of his time and efforts. Proceeds from this event will go to the Stephen G. Lyons Scholarship for the Performing Arts awarded to graduating high school seniors in Yadkin County.
*The graduating class of 2021 scholarships were awarded to Delaney Coy for music and Mikaley Lane for theatre.
Event Sponsors include: Birdsong Brewing, Brandon Hills Vineyard, Haze Gray, Incendiary, Raffaldini, The Center Bistro, Sanders Ridge Winery, Stony Knoll Vineyard, & more!
Tickets & Additional Information
What & When: “Annual Stephen G. Lyons Celebration” – June 26, 2021 starting at 5:30pm.
Tickets: $40. Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm Monday-Friday.
Where: Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
