Greensboro, N.C. – The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will host Men Can Cook on Saturday October 2, 2021 from 5:30p.m. – 8:30p.m. at the Painted Plate at the Vineyard, 3404 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro.
There will be plenty of outdoor and indoor space for guests to safely enjoy the event as they sample favorite dishes provided by our Community Chefs - men who are famous in their own kitchens, sip cocktails from the well-stocked bar and shop select auction items donated by our Board of Directors all while listening to great music provided by Low Key.
As we lead up to this highly anticipated event, the Women’s Resource Center will begin a 4-week on-line auction beginning September 13th filled with treasures from local artists, restaurants and businesses.
When the auction opens, look for the link on our Facebook page and on our website at www.WomensCenterGSO.org.
Men Can Cook is the main fundraisers for The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, a local non-profit organization founded in 1995 to assist women in the community in acquiring the skills
and education needed to support themselves and their families. The WRC serves over 9,000 women each year.
Tickets for the event are $60 for adults or 2 for $100, and $10 for children 10 and under.
Tickets on sale now at the Women’s Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405
or on-line at www.WomensCenterGSO.org.Tickets also available October 2nd at the door.
For more information, contact Marti Smith at 336-275-6090 or Marti@womenscentergso.org.
