The United Way of Greater High Point’s 2022 CANpaign Kickoff
High Point, NC – September 2, 2022 – The United Way of Greater High Point is preparing for the 13th Annual CANpaign Kickoff. Food drives are already ongoing with organizations collecting non-perishable food items to help restock local food pantries.
Local food pantries are seeing a dramatic increase in clients and a decrease in food available. Events will be happening all over High Point the week of September 16-23 to help community members be a part of making a difference as well. At Ilderton Jeep Sept.10 there will be a “Stuff the Jeep” event from 10-4pm. At the Rocker’s Stadium on the 13th UWGHP will be accepting 4 cans of food per person for entry to the game that night. Thomas Built Buses will be providing a bus Fri., Sept. 16 at Walmart on South Main and on Thurs., Sept. 22 at Walmart on North Main, for the annual “Stuff the Bus!” PTAR (Piedmont Triad Ambulance and Rescue) will be at and the North Main Walmart on Tues., Sept. 20, for the annual “Stuff the Ambulance.” Both individuals and organizations can contribute to restocking the shelves through United Way of Greater High Point’s Amazon wish list and via www.unitedwayhp.org.
The CANpaign Food Drive will culminate on Thurs., Sept. 22 as Susan Fagg, 2022 United Way Campaign Chair, announces the campaign goal for the year. High Point University will be on hand with Prowler, the Cookie Cab and the energetic HPU cheerleaders. In addition, a High Point Fire Department ladder truck will be on site to help reveal the 2022 campaign goal. The community is invited to join in the celebration on Thurs., Sept. 22 at 5:30 pm at United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Ave., High Point.
