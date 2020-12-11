The Triadfoodies Holiday Gift Guide of Glorious Deliciousness

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas! With lockdowns and restrictions and closures, it’s been hard to get out and about. Despite all of that, the creative makers in our area and state are not to be deterred, and really, they need us all more than ever. This year, more than any other, it’s even more meaningful to shop and give local. With some new to us and some that have finally found their rightful place in our gift guide, here are just a few of our favorite things from 2020. Keep reading for your chance to win the entire list in the form of a holiday goodie bag! We hope you’ll mask up and get on out there and support your local shops. All of the items mentioned make for great snacks and stocking stuffers and the entire guide itself makes for the ultimate foodie basket.
Specifically, the Sir Walter Cream Cheese & Chive. A riff on the sour cream and onion, they’re slightly less tangy than the latter but definitely pack a flavorful punch. We actually love all the Carolina Kettle chips, founded by Josh Monahan. You can find these chips at Mast General Store, Wine Merchants Bodega and quite a few local markets.
I hope y’all know what a Memaw is. The name is cute and attention getting and the little cheese crackers are great for snacking. Cheese Tiddies are brought to you by the same folks who make the above Carolina Kettle chips, 1in6 Snacks, so they know their …well…snacks. Give them a read when you get a chance as the company gives back to the local food bank with every purchase.You can find Cheese Tiddies at local markets, like Wine Merchants, Mast General Store and online.
This Winston-Salem hot sauce is gaining quite the popularity around the Triad. I love the Diablo on chicken wings mixed with a little butter and honey. Owner Marcos Medina is giving the winner one of all three hot sauces, Diablo, Habanero and La Mayan. You can find A La Brava at Wine Merchants and other independent shops like Lowes Foods, Publix, Harris Teeter, Deep Roots, GMart and several other stores in NC, SC, VA and TN.
Anson Mills Carolina Gold Rice
If you know, you know. Honestly, Anson Mills heirloom rice is top of the line and a chefs best friend. It is a little bit pickier to cook with than traditional store bought rice, even the highfalutin ones, but it’s so worth the extra step, which basically requires you to spread it out in a baking sheet and put it in the oven to help “dry it out” after cooking. It smells like popcorn when it cooks. It elevates any dish you prepare. No wonder it’s the choice of chefs all over. And our friends at Anson Mills not only included the Carolina Gold Rice, but also some grits! Happy day!
Smoke City Meats Pimento Cheese, Meats and Rubs
As you know, pimento cheese doesn’t pack well outside of refrigeration. I love all of Chef Matt Pleasant’s pimento cheeses but you really ought to try the White Pimento Cheese with white cheddar, parmesan and olives. Truists will also love Chef’s original and spicy pimento cheese. Follow SCM on social media for specials, take homes and recipe ideas. Winner receives a gift card for whatever they want in the store. We hope it includes pimento cheese…and MEAT (obviously).
Pre-pandemic, and as recently as February, Wine Merchants Vin 205 dazzled us with a Chef’s Table and it was unforgettable. Those folks know how to treat their customers. Evolving with the times, the bistro has become a bodega of deliciousness with all the great shopping. If you’re seeking wine, you won’t find a better place, but today you’ll find local meat, cheese, pasta, snacks, confections, sauces and most of it is local. And the kitchen is getting plenty of good use with myriad take and bake items on the daily. The winner gets a $25 gift card and then you can meander and get whatever you want, like a take and bake and wine. You deserve it.
Black Mountain Chocolate Gift Card and Chocolate
So because 2020 is being so 2020ish and all, Black Mountain Chocolate did some moving (literally) and shaking and at press time, they were only taking pre-orders of seasonal items. We have loved the Queen of Fruitcakes (the boozy chocolate fruit cake) since the inception of our Favorite Things and it’s still available to order. To play it safe, BMC is giving the winner a Salted Caramel candy bar, chocolate to drink and a $20 gift card. So, the lucky winner will also get to shop at the brand new Black Mountain Chocolate located in the Innovation Quarter.
Please, foodies, we implore you to support these and all local shops this season and the sooner the better. It has been so hard for so many and your support is keeping them alive. Comment below on what holiday item you are looking forward to trying this year OR drop any new finds in the comment section. We’ll give them a try and maybe they’ll make it to our finds next year. By commenting here or on Facebook and Instagram, you’ll also be entered to win the ENTIRE Favorite Things Gift Guide as a goodie bag. And I’ll have some runners-up too, who will take home one of each A La Brava Hot Sauces as well as Cheese Tiddies and Carolina Kettle Chips.
