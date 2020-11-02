Chefs from the area’s top restaurants bring the community together for a virtual culinary experience to support March of Dimes
GREENSBORO, NC, 10/1/2020 —Triad March of Dimes Signature Chefs event presented by TRIAD FINANCIAL ADVISORS, adds a little flavor to fundraising by bringing guests together virtually alongside the area’s most talented chefs to support the health of moms and babies. This new twist on the annual event can be found at signaturechefs.org/triad and will be held on Fri., Nov. 20, 2020.
The new concept includes a 6-course boxed gourmet meal for two to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home while watching our interactive, live-streamed auction! Lead chef Brad Semon of Painted Plate Catering will be joined by some of the area’s most prominent restaurants, including Anders Benton of GIA, Brian Dicey of Starmount Forest Country Club, Jeff Bacon of Providence, Travis Myers of Six Hundred”, James Patterson of Sedgefield Country Club, John Bobby of Bobby Boy’s Bakeshop, and Michael Harkenreader of Undercurrent Restaurant.
“The community of chefs knows how to come together for a great cause,” says Chair Aubrey Ravenel. “We may not be together in person this year, but we’ve got an exciting evening planned to support March of Dimes and the moms and babies who need us now more than ever.”
The March of Dimes Signature Chefs event supports March of Dimes work to nourish all aspects of motherhood — from prenatal to postpartum by fueling change and ensuring all pregnant moms have access to care, addressing inequity in maternal health, and strengthening moms, babies and families across America. This year’s event will be honoring the Coltrane family of Greensboro and their daughter Lola.
“Today, moms and babies are facing unpreceded challenges with COVID-19 and racial disparities in health outcomes. By supporting the March of Dimes Signature Chefs event the community can make a direct impact for families at a time when they need us the most,” said Kelly Glantz, Executive Director of Market Development, North Carolina.
In addition to presenting sponsor Triad Financial Advisors, sponsors of note include The Clapp Foundation, platinum sponsor; Lyndhurst Gynecologic Associates and Hawthorne OB-GYN Associates, silver sponsors: 1801 Capital, Performance Orthopaedics of the Carolinas, Novant Health, and Merhoff & Associates, bronze sponsors, and Fox 8, media sponsor.
To participate or sponsor visit signaturechefs.org/triad or contact March of Dimes at (336) 745-1976.
About March of Dimes
March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstorv.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instaqram and Twitter.
