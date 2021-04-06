Sat., April 10: from 5-10pm.

4th Street between Liberty St. and Spruce St. will be temporarily closed to vehicles to allow the restaurants and businesses to expand their outdoor dining areas onto the sidewalk and street! Mask required until seated.

 

List of Businesses on 4th St. Between Libery and Spruce Streets: 

Recreation Billiards

Bull's Tavern

Mayberry Ice Cream Restaurants

Canteen Still Life

La Ch.ngada

Jeffrey Adams

Mellow Mushroom

Washington Perk and Provisions

Camino Bakery

Jimmy Johns

Mystic Ginger

XCaret Mexican Grill

Sir Winston Wine Loft and Restaurant

Brother’s Pizzeria

Downtown Thai

Charm Thai

King’s Crab Shack

Tate’s Craft Cocktails

Thirsty Pallet

 

