Fri., Sept. 11: Trade St: from 5-10pm.
Trade St. from 5th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. will be temporarily closed to vehicles to allow the restaurants to expand their outdoor dining areas onto the sidewalk and street! Mask required until seated.
Participating Restaurants Include (subject to change):
Cibo Trattoria
Sweet Potatoes
Miss Ora’s Kitchen
Finnigan’s Wake
Tasting Room
Moji Coffee and More
Mission Pizza Napoletana
Some Retailers on Trade St. will be open as well during The Streatery
Sat., Sept. 12: 4th St.: from 5-10pm.
4th Street between Liberty St. and Spruce St. will be temporarily closed to vehicles to allow the restaurants to expand their outdoor dining areas onto the sidewalk and street! Mask required until seated.
Participating Restaurants Include (subject to change):
Xcaret Mexican Grill & Cantina
King's Crab Shack and Oyster Bar
Camino Bakery
Mellow Mushroom
Jeffrey Adams on Fourth
Charm Thai
Downtown Thai & Pho Restaurant & Bar
Mayberry Ice Cream Restaurants
Mystic Ginger
Sir Winston
