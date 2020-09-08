Fri., Sept. 11: Trade St: from 5-10pm.

Trade St. from 5th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. will be temporarily closed to vehicles to allow the restaurants to expand their outdoor dining areas onto the sidewalk and street! Mask required until seated.

Participating Restaurants Include (subject to change):

Cibo Trattoria

Sweet Potatoes

Miss Ora’s Kitchen

Finnigan’s Wake

Tasting Room

Moji Coffee and More

Mission Pizza Napoletana

Some Retailers on Trade St. will be open as well during The Streatery

Sat., Sept. 12: 4th St.: from 5-10pm.

4th Street between Liberty St. and Spruce St. will be temporarily closed to vehicles to allow the restaurants to expand their outdoor dining areas onto the sidewalk and street! Mask required until seated.

Participating Restaurants Include (subject to change):

Xcaret Mexican Grill & Cantina

King's Crab Shack and Oyster Bar

Camino Bakery

Mellow Mushroom

Jeffrey Adams on Fourth

Charm Thai

Downtown Thai & Pho Restaurant & Bar

Mayberry Ice Cream Restaurants

Mystic Ginger

Sir Winston

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.