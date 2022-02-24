Join Us for the Spring Petty Museum Cruise-In
(Randleman, NC) Petty Museum and Garage are hosting its “Cruise-In” on Saturday, March 12, from 9am until 1pm. The public is invited to cruise-in and show off their favorite classic, muscle, and exotic cars or trucks, while helping to support the Petty Family Foundation.
The event is being held at Petty’s Garage, located at 311 Branson Mill Road in Randleman. It will feature food trucks, vendors, and lots of cars! Free Cruise-in. Free admission to museum.
For more information call Shannon Newman- 336-495-6643
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.