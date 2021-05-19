Winston-Salem, NC - The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership is hosting “The Shoppery” this Friday, May 21 from 5pm to 10pm on Trade Street between 5th and 7th Street., where the street will be temporarily closed to vehicles allowing a safe community event that promotes shopping at stores and galleries as well as outdoor dining. This is the 3rd edition of a limited Special Event Series. We had previous “Shoppery” events in March, April, May. These events are being held to encourage our local consumers to come to downtown Winston-Salem and support small businesses.
We are also proud to announce that Activate Entertainment Project - https://www.instagram.com/activateentertainment/ will be performing “From Stone” in the intersection of 6th and Trade during this event. There will also be live music and lots of other fun things to do.
