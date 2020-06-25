The Shalom Project still wants to celebrate National Ice Cream Day and help our neighbors in need through our biggest fundraiser of the year - The Big Chill - but this year things had to change some.
As a 2000+ person live event will be impossible in July, The Shalom Project has collaborated to create MINI BIG CHILL VENUES for JULY 19th, so friends and supporters can still Chill Out and support The Shalom Project's programs, just on a smaller scale.
Cafe Gelato will be ice cream central with special Big Chill flavors available for purchase - Shalom Strawberry and Peace Pistachio. When customers buy a pint of either one, The Shalom Project will receive 25% of sales. Wise Man Brewing and Incendiary Brewing Company will be pouring special Big Chill brews all day. Cold beer and a hot day go together, especially when a portion of sales will be donated to a good cause.
The two main components of The Big Chill are still in place, just pretty much virtually. Cold Callers typically sit on blocks of ice to call for donations at this event; this year, their calls are going out primarily online (although you may just bump into some of these great people at a mini venue, having some beer or gelato).
And all that fabulous ice cream? Winning and creative ice cream flavors are still being offered up - but this year, a donation will get you the recipe to make at home. Not quite the same as getting served a sample from the many teams and friendly faces, but it will have to do for this year.
Executive Director Rev. Eileen Ayuso is “hopeful that this year’s Big Chill will still raise significant funds to keep our programs running. It’s not an easy time for so many, regardless of a pandemic, so we want to keep providing food, clothing and medical care to anyone who comes to us, and The Big Chill helps us achieve that.”
All of the Cold Callers and Ice Cream Teams/Flavors are listed at http://theshalomprojectnc.org/thebigchill and we are welcoming any interested community members to sign up as well! - the more options and social media circles, the better.
Thank you for your interest in this community event. Any questions can be answered with a call to 336-721-0606 or email admin@theshalomprojectnc.org
