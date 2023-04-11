The Event Features the Greensboro City Housing and Neighborhood Development and Greensboro Spoken Word Artist Josephus III
GREENSBORO--The People's Market, the popular seasonal outdoor evening market in Greensboro's Glenwood neighborhood, opens back up on Thursday, April 13 for its ninth year. The People's Market runs from 5:30 to 8:00 pm every Thursday evening from April 13 through September and is located at 1417 Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro on the grounds of the former Glenwood United Methodist Church
The "handmade and homegrown" market is a weekly showcase of food, crafts, and services from local makers, bakers and growers. The People's Market partners with the Saturday morning Corner Farmers Market to double SNAP customers' benefits on eligible foods at the two markets.
Well-known Greensboro spoken word artist Josephus III will be on hand to celebrate the market and to recognize National Poetry Month. Opening day will also spotlight the City of Greensboro Housing & Neighborhood Development Department and its broad variety of programs. The City recently acquired the property where the market is located, and plans to convert it into a hub for housing and other services. "We are thrilled to be joining The People’s Market in their efforts to build community and increase access points for SNAP in Greensboro,” says Michelle Kennedy, director of Housing & Neighborhood Development.
