The Peach Cobbler Factory Plans Multiple Triad Locations
Winston-Salem and Greensboro Coming Soon. Burlington Opening July 15
The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in 2013 by Juan and Tamira Edgerton in Nashville, Tennessee. In July 2021 they partnered with Greg George to grow the business as a franchise. Since then enthusiasm for the brand has been growing steadily. The company has signed over 100 franchise agreements across 15 states and the District of Columbia. The organization is now led by Greg George and Larry Johnston, former Albertsons CEO.
Shawn Evans and Stella Walker, signed on with the Franchise in March this year and are planning on opening stores in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Burlington.
News Flash, Burlington is opening this Friday July 15th.
The store will operate 7 days a week from 12 – 8 pm. Join them this weekend for the fun, giveaways, and COBBLER!!
The company offers 12 varieties of cobbler, 5 flavors of pudding and 3 types of cinnamon rolls. The Peach Cobbler Factory is hitting it out of the park with cinnamon rolls stuffed with cobbler. Soon after opening, the Burlington franchise will be partnering with delivery services and adding new dessert options to the menu.
Stay in the know on what’s happening by following them on Facebook and Instagram
https://www.facebook.com/GetPeachyBurlingtonNC
https://www.facebook.com/GetPeachyRaleigh
https://www.facebook.com/GetPeachyWinstonSalem
https://www.facebook.com/GetPeachyGreensboro
