Greensboro, N.C., May 26, 2021 — The North Carolina Folk Festival announced today that the 2021 North Carolina Folk Festival will return to downtown Greensboro this fall on September 10-12. The North Carolina Folk Festival will feature a diverse tapestry of musical performances and cultural activities that audiences look forward to each year since the festival was first presented in 2015.
“After a successful pivot to a virtual event in 2020 due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to be able to return to hosting an in-person festival in downtown Greensboro that will provide a welcoming, celebratory environment for all members of our Greensboro and North Carolina community to enjoy,” said Amy Grossmann, President and CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival. “Thanks to the support of our presenting sponsor, TowneBank, and our close partnerships with Guilford County and the City of Greensboro, we will present a festival that our performers, staff, supporters, and audiences will be able to safely enjoy.”
The North Carolina Folk Festival also announced that the legendary bluegrass musician Del McCoury will perform with his band on the festival’s opening night, Friday September 10, 2021. Regularly performing for audiences that number in the tens of thousands, Del McCoury is a living link to his bluegrass roots that charmed hardscrabble hillbilly honky tonks, rural schoolhouse stages, and the crowning glory of the Grand Ole Opry, to the present-day culture-buzz of viral videos and digital streams. Now helming the Del McCoury Band, with sons Ronnie and Rob, the ensemble carries forward a loyal, growing musical tradition as peerless torchbearers in the canon of Bluegrass music history.
Del McCoury has been recognized by the music industry with 14 GRAMMY nominations, including 2 wins for Best Bluegrass Album in 2013 with “The Streets of Baltimore, and in 2005 with “The Company We Keep.”
Announcements of additional performers and event details will be provided in the coming weeks. To stay up-to-date with festival announcements follow the North Carolina Folk Festival on social media @ncfolkfestival or visit www.ncfolkfestival.com.
About the North Carolina Folk Festival: The NC Folk Festival is a 501c3 non profit organization dedicated to the presentation of music, dance, crafts, and other arts representing cultural traditions from across America and the world through its flagship annual event each September in downtown Greensboro, NC. The North Carolina Folk Festival, co-produced by the City of Greensboro, is one of the fastest-growing destination events in the Southeast, attracting over 156,000 people from across the U.S. to downtown Greensboro. The festival is a FREE admission, three-day event that continues the legacy of the National Folk Festival, which was held in Greensboro from 2015–2017. In the tradition of “The National,” the North Carolina Folk Festival features performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages, including continuous music and dance performances, a North Carolina Folklife Area featuring ongoing demonstrations, an interactive Family Area, a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods, festival merchandise and more. The 2021 North Carolina Folk Festival will take place in downtown Greensboro September 10 through 12. Additional information is available at www.ncfolkfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.