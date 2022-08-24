The North Carolina Folk Festival Releases Official Schedule and Map as Festival Weekend Approaches
Greensboro, N.C., August 23, 2022 — Today the North Carolina Folk Festival released the official 2022 Festival schedule and site map. The map includes parking options, as well as ride-share pick-up and drop-off locations, to easily coordinate travel.
The North Carolina Folk Festival will take place September 9-11 in downtown Greensboro, and feature a diverse tapestry of not just music, but food and other cultural activities as well. Festival attendees can shop for a wide variety of handcrafted creations from NC vendors, including pottery, jewelry, clothing, and more.
Festival goers can also choose from a long list of cuisines at one of our Festival food courts, including Mediterranean, Jamaican, Salvadoran, Indian, and so many more.
It is thanks to the North Carolina Folk Festival’s sponsors, media partners, and donors, including LeBauer Park Stage Sponsor, Cone Health, that Festival organizers are able to successfully execute such a special and memorable three-day weekend for its community each year.
“Cone Health believes in the power of art to heal and to inspire,” says Chuck Wallington, Ph.D., chief marketing and communications officer, Cone Health. “That is why we support the work of local artists through displaying their works in our hospitals and clinics and why we are enthusiastic supporters of events, such as the NC Folk Festival, that showcase exceptional talent. We are thrilled to partner with the NC Folk Festival again and are proud to be the LeBauer Stage Sponsors for the 2022 festival.”
To access the Festival map, schedule, and a complete list of vendors, please visit ncfolkfestival.com
About the North Carolina Folk Festival: The North Carolina Folk Festival’s mission is to honor, celebrate, and share the meaningful ways communities express their creativity and cultural traditions through music, dance, food, crafts and other folk arts to enhance appreciation of diverse traditions and contribute to community vibrancy and inclusivity. Our signature event, the annual North Carolina Folk Festival, is one of the fastest-growing destination events in the Southeast, attracting people from across the U.S. to downtown Greensboro each September. The festival is a FREE admission, three-day event featuring performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages, including continuous music and dance performances, a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods, festival merchandise and more. The 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival will take place in downtown Greensboro September 9 through 11. Additional information is available at www.ncfolkfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.