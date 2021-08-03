High Point, NC – The Junior League of High Point recently hosted its Trucks, Taps, & Tunes event. This family-friendly community celebration took place in Uptowne High Point on North Main Street at the Junior League’s headquarters - The Briles House. This event was partnered with the High Point Rockers, and even included a visit from the Rockers’ mascot, Hype. Following the event, the attendees moved their support down to Truist Point to cheer on our High Point Rockers baseball team.
“It was a joy to finally open our headquarters for a community-wide event for the first time in over a year!” says Rebecca McCarter, President of the Junior League of High Point. “The guest appearance by Hype was a highlight for all of the kids and kids at heart. We are grateful to everyone who volunteered, brought friends and family, participated in our raffles, and sponsored the event. Their support of our organization is invaluable. We look forward to hosting more events in the coming year and inviting the community to join us.”
Event goers listened to music provided by crowd favorite, Shane Key, while dining on food and beverages from local venders, including Frady Family Farms and Brown Truck Brewery. The event also included local artists and artisans like Ethel B Designs, Izzy, and LIV in Color.
“Wow, what a successful event!” says Liz Moore, Junior League of High Point Spring Fundraiser Co-Chair. “Ashley Lansford and I cannot thank our committee members enough for their dedication, as well as our High Point community for their overwhelming support. The day-of raffle items really brought a lot of additional funds, which were fabulous items donated by our favorite local vendors. Our goal was to highlight the arts and local vendors in our community, all while having a good time, and making a difference. With over $7,000 in profits, we are so proud that we can put significant work into our programs, which serve women and children in High Point. With that, I can proudly say Trucks, Taps, & Tunes 2021 was a Junior League of High Point WIN!”
The League would like to thank our many sponsors for their support of this event, as well as their ongoing support of our organization. This year’s sponsors included Crescent Ford, Samet Corporation, Blakely Financial, Otto & Moore, Pure Barre, DeLille HOME, Stallard Studio, Helen Congdon, Caryl and Ben Adams, Kelley Fenn, Thomas Built Buses, Kathryn Harrell, Marilyn Nowell, Kristin and John Crowe, Pat and Fred Sams, Kyle and Tiffany Klawetter, and Tracy Dixon. We would like to extend a special thank you to Chevalrie, Ethel B Designs, High Point Gymnastics, High Point Jewelers, Just Priceless, Michael Hayworth, Monkee’s of High Point, Plank Street Tavern, Simon Jewelers, Wynnie's Boutique, and Zack Allison Designs for donating raffle items, as well as Alpha-Lit Triad, Izzy Creative Services, and Gracie Mae Photography for their generous in-kind support.
Proceeds from this event went to support the Junior League of High Point’s mission of promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The Junior League’s current community impact efforts focus on education and literacy and include projects such as our Dinner with the League Initiative, Little League Library, and Virtual Story Time Project. To learn more about the Junior League of High Point please visit www.jlhp.org.
PHOTO Community and Junior League of High Point members at the Trucks, Taps, & Tunesevent
About The Junior League of High Point
Mission Statement: “The Junior League of High Point, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.”
Since 1928, the Junior League of High Point, Inc. has empowered women through leadership training and development to positively impact the High Point community. As a member, a woman can expect to gain an awareness of important social issues, build effective communication skills, participate in fundraising efforts and accomplish significant goals through teamwork on a variety of projects. Members also develop strong, enduring friendships through involvement with community projects.
For more information you may contact the Junior League of High Point, Inc. at 336.889.5479 or info@jlhp.org. You may also visit our website at www.jlhp.org.
