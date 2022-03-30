The Junior League of High Point Hosts Crock-Pot Cooking Class for YWCA
High Point, NC, March 30, 2022 – The Junior League of High Point (JLHP) recently hosted their Crock-Pot Cooking Class for participants of the High Point YWCA’s Adolescent Parenting Program. The event included a tutorial on healthy eating led by Amy Robinson, a nurse and the current Executive Vice-President of the Junior League. Her talk focused on the elements of the MyPlate Model, as well as discussed making smart food choices on a budget. Participants from the YWCA were taught how to use a Crock-Pot to provide nutritious and hearty meals for their families.
Each participant received a brand new 8-qt programmable Crock-Pot, a Junior League of High Point cookbook, and all the ingredients necessary to make their own White Chicken Chili at home. The Crock-Pots provided at this event were funded by a generous grant from the Greater High Point Food Alliance.
For nearly a century, the Junior League of High Point has remained committed to supporting women and improving the lives of children. The Crock-Pot Cooking Class is a signature JLHP project that for the past five years has helped to educate and empower women in our High Point community. The next Crock-Pot Cooking Class will be held at the Salvation Army Center of Hope in April, with another session in May.
"This program is a terrific example of how we leverage our partnerships with other community organizations to provide more educational and nutritional resources to women and their families, say Rebecca McCarter, President of the Junior League of High Point. “We are grateful to the Greater High Point Food Alliance for funding the program and to the YWCA for providing the venue and audience."
