The High Point Jaycees Host Inaugural Drink and Dine Downtown High Point
The High Point Jaycees will host the first annual Downtown High Point Drink & Dine, Sat., Nov. 19, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is designed to encourage the community to go downtown, visit the local businesses and enjoy the social district. Event proceeds will benefit Jaycees community service projects and local non-profit organizations.
Event participants will check in at registration at Stratagon where they will pick up custom bags, cups, lanyards, and other swag items. Attendees will then walk to participating businesses within the Social District to try samples of food and drinks from vendors at Stock & Grain and businesses on Church and Main St. to discover all the flavors of downtown in one afternoon. Event proceeds will benefit future Jaycees service projects including Operation Elf that provides gifts to the Boys and Girls Clubs, and local non-profits, including A Special Blend, a local coffee shop moving to the area that employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Event tickets start at $20, and sales will continue until the day of the event, where participants can purchase online or at registration. Sponsors include the High Point Jaycees, Stratagon, Zach Barnes – State Farm, Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine, NC Trailers, Giannos of High Point, and Visit High Point.
For tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-drink-dine-high-point-tickets-163700884753.
About the High Point Jaycees:
The mission of the Jaycees is to attract and unite a group of active, civic-minded young professionals who have a clear vision of High Point’s future as a great place to live, work and play. We host events targeting a wide range of interests including leadership, career advancement, community involvement, professional and personal development, networking, and volunteerism. If you are interested in joining this wonderful group, please see the link below, follow @highpointjaycees on Facebook or Instagram, or call 336.804.2375. There are sponsorships available, so please do not let money stop you from helping your community through this group! https://www.highpointjaycees.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.