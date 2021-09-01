You just have to accept at the outset that you won’t be able to do it all.
The Greensboro Food Truck Festival is held annually, the last week of August. It provides a great opportunity to get acquainted with a lot that’s out there, but it’s just too big to cover it all - too many trucks, too many menu selections, too many people in line ordering.
So you have to make choices, and those choices are best made in advance. If you just start walking down the street and sampling whatever looks interesting, you’ll never get to where you should have gone.
Develop a strategy.
Go to the website (greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com) and determine in advance which trucks will be participating. Decide which look most interesting to you. Locate them on the provided map. When you arrive, go to the ones you chose first. Then, if you have time left over, start wandering and sampling.
This year, 38 “savory” vendors, i.e., those serving sandwiches, pizza, vegetables, and/or specialty items that would be considered main courses for dinner; 15 sweets or dessert trucks; plus several strategically located wine and/or beer tents, were situated in six designated zones along three blocked downtown streets.
I had a particular reason for visiting this year- I was looking for trucks that neighbors and I might invite to a fall block party, so I concentrated on those that are based in Greensboro or close by. I have been a judge for the North Carolina Food Truck Championship (held in July in Randleman), so I was already familiar with some of the participants.
Herewith, some highlights from a Sunday afternoon (August 29).
Baconessence (baconessence.com), Burlington: As you might gather from the name, this truck is about bacon, with various concoctions featuring Neuske’s brand bacon (a superior product!). I got the Pimiento Melt- homemade extra sharp Pimiento cheese on grilled flatbread with a slice of extra thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, plus soft-cooked onions and a sweet Jalapeno red pepper jelly. It’s a killer, super rich with great flavors from the pimiento cheese and bacon, accented by the spicy-hot-sweet jelly.
Other samples of interesting menu offerings: Blackenend Pork Chop over Applewood smoked bacon stir fry rice and a spicy-sweet glaze; Grilled Flatbread BLT with 3 strips of thick Applewood smoked bacon, plus organic mesclun greens, mayonnaise and Roma tomato.
Ethio Indi Ye Kraze Vegan (facebook.com/EthioIndi, yekrazevegan.square.site), Greensboro: I was not expecting a vegan food truck, and I was concerned that dinner would be vegetable deficient, so this was a must try. The Spicy Cheese Burger is not, of course, made from meat. The patty is firm, made, I am guessing, from mashed chickpeas. It doesn’t taste like hamburger, and it shouldn’t, but it is palatable. Condiments are homemade vegan mayo, homemade spicy sauce (I don’t know what it is, but it’s red), homemade slaw, Daiya vegan cheese, pickles, and tomato. I really liked the Fried Okra- crisp with fried onions.
I wanted Pakoras, but they were out. I would get Fried Mushrooms on another visit.
Ghassan's (ghassans.com), Greensboro, has been a local staple for decades. Its lengthy tenure is testimony to its strong following. On this occasion, I got the Gyro Pita "The Greek"- slices of blended lamb and beef, with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber-yogurt sauce. I also am a fan of their Chicken Shawarma Pita "The Middle Eats"- shawarma spiced chicken, Lebanese pickles, radish sumac salad, and garlic sauce; and Falafel Pita "The Vegan"- falafel (made from chickpeas) and fava bean patties, hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, Lebanese pickles, pickled turnips, tahini sauce, and fresh parsley.
The owner of West Coast Wanderer (facebook.com/westcoastwandererllc), Greensboro, must really get around. The website and truck logo read, “From CA to CO to NV to NC (home!) I’ve always wanted to open a food truck and share my love of flavor! I’m so happy to say I’ve achieved my dream and can now share with others!”
The Shrimp Quesadilla turned out to be my favorite sample of the day. A pleasantly crisp shell held jumbo (really!) deveined shrimp, not overcooked, white cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and spicy mayonnaise.
A special compliment to this truck- when you order, they give you a pager. Everywhere else I went, you just had to stand around on a hot day, often within the blast zone of gas or diesel generators, waiting for somebody to yell out your name or number, which you might or might not be able to hear.
Given the wait time for orders, sampling these trucks took well over two hours. Other Greensboro based trucks that I would have visited include
Hickory Tree Barbecue (hickorytreebbq.com),
Home Slice Pizza and Subs (facebook.com/HomeslicePizzaAndSubs),
Jamaica Coast Catering (facebook.com/jccfoodtruck),
King Queen Haitian (facebook.com/kingqueen.haitian.cuisine),
Off The Hook (facebook.com/offthehook336),
Porter House Burger Truck (facebook.com/PorterHouseBurgerTruck),
Rockaway Express (facebook.com/Rockaway-Express),
Sidewalk Café (facebook.com/(Sidewalk-Café),
Smokiin Mac (facebook.com/smokiinmac);
Fresh Catch Seafood Shack (facebook.com/FreshCatchSeafoodShack), from High Point,
as well as Pinkor's Delights (facebook.com/PinKors-delights) from Asheboro.
I was surprised at the number of trucks from Raleigh and Durham, some of which I recognized from Championship rounds in the past. Of these, most notable in my estimation is Baozi (baozifoodtruck.com) They serve Korean dumplings, filled with slow roasted pork, beef, or chicken. Unique in my experience, displaying flavor and level of preparation that is truly special. I would consider tracking this truck down from time to time!
I noted some of the highest sanitation ratings I have ever seen posted on these trucks. Perhaps this is a function of smaller spaces to clean, in addition to real care and attention. Whatever, it’s a welcome sign!
One final reflection- based on these and other experiences, the core elements of most food truck cuisine seem to be fat, salt, and sugar. If you are among the many who consider those the essential three food groups, you can live a happy (but probably not long) life in this context. Otherwise, you might want to eat a salad in advance!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.